Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday amid opposition uproar over the issue of price rise and Agnipath scheme.

Opposition members trooped to the well of the House as the House reconvened for the afternoon session at 2 pm.

BJP member Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the chair, allowed laying of parliamentary papers on the table of the House.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill.

As opposition members raised slogans in the Well, Agarwal adjourned the proceedings for the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)