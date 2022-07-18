Nitish condoles death of Army captain from Bihar in J-K blast

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday condoled the death of an Army captain, who hailed from the state, in a grenade blast in Jammu and Kashmir.

In his condolence message, Kumar said he was distressed to learn that Captain Anand, a resident of Champanagar in Bhagalpur district, was killed in the explosion in Poonch district.

Kumar prayed for solace to the bereaved family members and announced that the Army officer's last rites will be performed with full state honors.

Captain Anand and a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were killed in an accidental grenade blast along the Line of Control in the Poonch district.

The blast occurred when the army troops were performing their duties in the Mendhar sector late on Sunday.

