Sports-Top Indian administrator Batra quits hockey and Olympic posts
His role became untenable after the court struck down the post of "life member" in Hockey India, which Batra held when he fought in the IOA elections five years ago. Batra also stepped down as member of the International Olympic Committee, which was linked to his IOA role.
- Country:
- India
India's top sports administrator Narinder Batra, who headed the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and the country's Olympic association, resigned from both posts on Monday citing "personal reasons". Batra became the FIH president in 2016 and was re-elected last year for a second term.
He took over as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president in 2017 but was asked to step down last month by the Delhi High Court. His role became untenable after the court struck down the post of "life member" in Hockey India, which Batra held when he fought in the IOA elections five years ago.
Batra also stepped down as a member of the International Olympic Committee, which was linked to his IOA role.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
HC refuses to stay order asking Batra to stop functioning as IOA chief
Delhi HC refuses to stay order restraining Narinder Batra from functioning as IOA president
Prarthna Batra's book is a real inspiration for youngsters: Sakshi Malik
Batra resigns as FIH president, gives up IOC membership too
Batra resigns as FIH president, gives up IOC membership