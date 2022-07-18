Left Menu

Sports-Top Indian administrator Batra quits hockey and Olympic posts

His role became untenable after the court struck down the post of "life member" in Hockey India, which Batra held when he fought in the IOA elections five years ago. Batra also stepped down as member of the International Olympic Committee, which was linked to his IOA role.

International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Narinder Dhruv Batra Image Credit: ANI
India's top sports administrator Narinder Batra, who headed the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and the country's Olympic association, resigned from both posts on Monday citing "personal reasons". Batra became the FIH president in 2016 and was re-elected last year for a second term.

He took over as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president in 2017 but was asked to step down last month by the Delhi High Court. His role became untenable after the court struck down the post of "life member" in Hockey India, which Batra held when he fought in the IOA elections five years ago.

Batra also stepped down as a member of the International Olympic Committee, which was linked to his IOA role.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

