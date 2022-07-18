Gurugram call centre sealed for illegally routing international calls

A call centre operating here was sealed and its owner booked for illegally routing international calls, police said on Monday.

According to the police, an illegal telecom exchange was set up in the call centre and they were converting the International Long Distance (ILD) incoming calls into local and STD calls without a license from the Department of Telecom (DOT).

The fact came to the fore when a team of Mumbai police probing a call that landed at this call centre from Kuwait reached Gurugram.

According to the complaint filed by Anil Sharma, assistant nodal officer of Tata Teleservices Limited, Delhi circle Dhaval Pradeep Jobalia was carrying out illegal business through his call centre by the name Universal Craft collection, located at Spaze I-tech Park in Sector 49. ''Due to this department of telecommunication has suffered huge financial loses,'' read the complaint.

''Only ILD licenses are authorised to carry international telephone calls coming into India or going out of India and all these call must be routed through a gateway provided by the ILD licenses. No private basic service provider or subscriber can route incoming international calls other than through the network of the ILD license,'' Sharma said.

Following the complaint an FIR has been registered against the call centre owner under sections 4, 20, 21, 25 of telegraph act 1885 and sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC at Sector 50 police station.

''FIR has been registered and we are investigating into the matter and are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the law,'' said Yashwant Yadav, ACP, Sadar.

