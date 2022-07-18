Left Menu

Turkey says Ukraine, Russia, U.N. meeting this week on grain corridor "probable"

Officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations will most likely meet this week to discuss resuming Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 18-07-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 17:47 IST
Hulusi Akar Image Credit: Wikipedia
Officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the United Nations will most likely meet this week to discuss resuming Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday. Last week, Akar said Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the U.N. would sign a deal this week on the grain exports corridor, but U.N. chief Antonio Guterres warned there was still "a long way to go" before there would be peace talks to end the war.

Akar said on Monday there was an agreement on "a plan, general principles" regarding the export corridor, and added a meeting between all parties to discuss details was "probable" this week. He said technical matters like forming a monitoring center in Istanbul, identifying safe routes, and checkpoints at port exits and entries were on the agenda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

