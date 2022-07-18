Turkey says Ukraine, Russia, U.N. meeting this week on grain corridor "probable"
Officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations will most likely meet this week to discuss resuming Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.
- Country:
- Turkey
Officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the United Nations will most likely meet this week to discuss resuming Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday. Last week, Akar said Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the U.N. would sign a deal this week on the grain exports corridor, but U.N. chief Antonio Guterres warned there was still "a long way to go" before there would be peace talks to end the war.
Akar said on Monday there was an agreement on "a plan, general principles" regarding the export corridor, and added a meeting between all parties to discuss details was "probable" this week. He said technical matters like forming a monitoring center in Istanbul, identifying safe routes, and checkpoints at port exits and entries were on the agenda.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United Nations
- U.N.
- Istanbul
- Black Sea
- Akar
- Turkish
- Turkey
- Hulusi Akar
- Ukraine
- Antonio Guterres
- Russia
ALSO READ
Ukraine says Russian ship carrying Ukrainian grain detained by Turkey
Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey says Russian ship carrying Ukrainian grain detained by Turkish customs
Data puts Turkey's annual inflation at 78.6 percent, a 24-year high
Turkey halts Russian ship, investigates Ukrainian claims -senior official
Turkish court rejects request to extradite Haiti assassination suspect