LG Sinha announces 10 pc reservation for Agniveers in J-K Police

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-07-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 17:52 IST
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced 10 percent reservation for Agniveers in the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

During the 16th edition of 'Awaam Ki Awaaz' radio talk on Sunday, Sinha said his decision was based on the suggestion given by two youths from Jammu - Sankarshan Sharma and Akarshit Sharma.

''Sankarshan and Akarshit, I want to thank you for your suggestion. I want to tell you that we will implement the 10 percent reservation for Agniveers with immediate effect,'' the LG said.

Sinha instructed officials of Mission Youth, district administrations and top police officials to provide necessary facilities to all the youth preparing for the four-year Agniveer military recruitment scheme via various training programs.

