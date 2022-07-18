Left Menu

Woman kills son after argument with husband in UP

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 18-07-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 18:03 IST
A woman allegedly killed her one-year-old son after an argument with her husband here, police said on Monday.

Khushbu, her husband Rohit and their son used to live in Mumbai and had returned to their native village Farmapur earlier this month, they said.

On Sunday, the couple had an argument over returning to Mumbai, Circle Officer Satish Shukla said.

''I asked Khushbu to come to Mumbai with her brother next month but she got angry and tried to smother the child but I saved him. She went to sleep alone with the child and killed him (later) in the night,'' Rohit said in his complaint to the police.

A case has been lodged against the woman and she has been detained, Shukla said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, he said.

