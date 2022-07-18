Right-wing groups demand release of those arrested for committing arson

Members of right-wing groups staged a protest here on Monday against the alleged ''wrongful'' arrest of some people in connection with an arson here, officials said. On early Saturday morning, a temple priest found pieces of meat inside the temple. Enraged over the incident, a mob set three nearby meat shops on fire.

The incident took place in Rasoolabad village located within the Talgram police station limits. On Sunday, the state government removed District Magistrate (DM) Rajesh Mishra and Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Srivastava. Three other cops were also suspended, senior government officials confirmed on Monday. ''The station House Officer (SHO) of Talgram police station Harishyam Singh and two Sub Inspectors (SI) Vinay Kumar and Ram Prakash were suspended and sent to police lines for dereliction of duty,'' said Inspector General (Kanpur range) Prashant Kumar. Donning saffron attire, the members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal sat outside the office of the district magistrate and chanted 'Hanuman Chalisa', demanding the immediate release of those 'wrongfully' arrested for setting the shops ablaze. Police said they have lodged an FIR against unidentified persons and launched a probe. Police sources said close to a dozen people have been detained by the police in connection with the case. Meanwhile, the state government has appointed Shubhrant Singh as the new DM and Kunwar Anupam Singh as the new SP. ''Adequate police teams have been deployed in the area. The situation is currently under control. All business places are open and people are going out for their work. The matter is being investigated and the culprits will be arrested soon,'' SP Kunwar Anupam Singh said.

To foster religious harmony in the region, Commissioner of Kanpur Division Raj Shekhar and Inspector General (Kanpur range) Prashant Kumar, on Monday, held a peace meeting with the locals in the area appealing them to ensure peace and harmony. The meeting was attended by religious heads and elders along with the newly appointed DM and SP at Talgram Police station.

IG Kumar asked the elders to keep an eye on the youngsters in their homes to prevent them from taking the wrong path and urged locals to reach out to the administrative officials in case of any trouble.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)