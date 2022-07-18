Left Menu

West Virginia judge blocks pre-Roe v. Wade abortion ban

Reuters | Updated: 18-07-2022 23:57 IST
A West Virginia judge on Monday blocked officials from enforcing a 19th-century ban on abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 decision Roe v. Wade that recognized the right of women nationally to terminate pregnancies.

The decision by Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango clears the way for the state's lone abortion clinic to resume services, which it suspended out of fear of prosecution following the U.S. Supreme Court's June 24 ruling.

