UK's Rishi Sunak wins third round leadership vote
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-07-2022 00:38 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 00:35 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the most support in the third round of voting to find a replacement for Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday.
Lawmaker Tom Tugendhat was eliminated
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rishi Sunak
- British
- Tom Tugendhat
- Boris Johnson
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Huge blow for UK PM Boris Johnson as Rishi Sunak & Sajid Javid resign as ministers
Rishi Sunak resigns from UK Cabinet with ‘deep sadness’ in blow to UK PM Johnson
UK finance minister Rishi Sunak resigns amid mounting pressure on PM Boris Johnson.
Huge blow for UK PM Boris Johnson as Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit as ministers
Rishi Sunak resigns amid mounting pressure on UK PM Boris Johnson