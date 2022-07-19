Karnataka: Beggary Act will be enforced strictly, says Kota Srinivas Poojary

Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary has said the government would strictly implement the Karnataka Prohibition of Beggary Act, 1975, in the state to put an end to begging. The Minister spoke at a press conference after holding a meeting with various senior officials including the Home Minister, Women and Child Development Department, Labour Department Minister, Legal Services Authority, and Bengaluru Metropolitan Corporation regarding the eradication of begging in Karnataka at Vikas Soudha on Monday.

The department has identified various illegal acts taking place in the name of begging. He said that it has been found that children are being given illegal drugs and used for begging, disabled and used for begging.

A detailed discussion was held in the meeting about the role and cooperation of the Home Department, Women and Children Department, and Labour Department in this activity to protect and rehabilitate those involved in begging, he said. "We have already discussed this issue five times with the department officials and it has been identified that begging is widespread in 50 to 70 places in Bangalore. 101 children who were involved in begging have already been taken into custody by the Directorate of Child Protection and they have been rehabilitated," Poojary said.

Also, the Legal Services Authority has reported about 720 children involved in begging. The Minister said that appropriate action will be taken based on all this information. It has been observed that begging is widespread in Bangalore and measures will be taken decisively to control begging.

Teams have already been formed in eight police divisions of Bangalore and a work plan has been prepared in this regard, the Minister said. He said that a case will also be registered against those who leave children on the street for begging.

Also, a separate building will be arranged by the department to rehabilitate the detained children and mothers, he added. The minister said that the Directorate of Child Protection has already released a mobile app called 'Ee Mark' (E Gurutu) if they find children involved in begging, the public should immediately call 1098 and give information. (ANI)

