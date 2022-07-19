Hyderabad traffic police facilitate transport of live organs

Hyderabad Traffic police, in coordination with Rachakonda Traffic Police, facilitated the transport of live organs (heart and lungs) by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying the live organ. According to the Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad City, on July 17, at 05.19 pm, an ambulance carrying the olive organ (heart) left Kamineni hospital in LB Nagar to reach Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills. The distance between the two hospitals is 21 km and it was covered in 23 minutes.

Similarly, the ambulance which was carrying lungs left from Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar to KIMS Hospital, Begumpet Secunderabad. The distance between the two hospitals is 18 kms which was covered in 23 minutes. The efforts of Hyderabad and Rachakonda Traffic Police in the transportation of live organ (Heart and Lungs) was applauded by the management of Kamineni, Apollo and KIMS Hospitals as it would help in saving precious lives.

This year in 2022, Hyderabad Traffic Police has facilitated organ transport 21 times. (ANI) .

