Harshada clinches gold at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting C'ships
Fast-rising Indian lifter Harshada Garud won the womens 45kg gold at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent.The 18-year-old claimed the yellow metal with an aggregate of 157kg 69kg88kg on Monday. Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in continental and World Championships.
- Country:
- India
Fast-rising Indian lifter Harshada Garud won the women's 45kg gold at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent.
The 18-year-old claimed the yellow metal with an aggregate of 157kg (69kg+88kg) on Monday. The total effort was four kgs better than her junior world championship title-winning lift of 153kg (70kg+83kg), which she had recorded in May.
Soumya Dalvi bagged bronze in the 45kg youth event. The youth world championship bronze medallist heaved 145kg (63kg+82kg) to make the podium.
In the men's 49 kg youth event, L Dhanush won the bronze in the snatch section with an 85 kg effort. However, the Indian finished fourth overall with a best effort of 185kg (85kg+100kg). Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in continental and World Championships. But, just one medal – for total lift – is awarded in the Olympics.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Asian
- Harshada Garud
- Olympics
- L Dhanush
- Soumya Dalvi
- World Championships
- Tashkent
- Indian
ALSO READ
Sports Ministry striving to strengthen bench for upcoming Olympics
Olympics-Russia, Belarus athletes may face Paris 2024 ban: IOC's Reedie
Olympics-Former LA28 CEO Sykes elected chair of USOPC
Abe impersonated ''Super Mario'' to promote Tokyo Olympics
Sporting world pays tribute to Abe, a key figure in Tokyo 2020 Olympics