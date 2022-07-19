Left Menu

SC permits senior advocate Harish Salve to appear virtually in BCCI matter

Please permit him to appear through virtual medium, a lawyer said.Granted, the CJI said.Earlier, the bench had agreed to list the plea of BCCI for urgent hearing.The cricket body seeks to amend its constitution with regard to the tenure of its office bearers including its President Ganguly and Secretary Shah.Senior advocate PS Patwalia, appearing for the BCCI, had said that their application was filed two years ago and direction was given by the court to list the matter after two weeks.But then Covid happened and matter could not be listed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 12:07 IST
SC permits senior advocate Harish Salve to appear virtually in BCCI matter
Supreme Court of India Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court permitted senior advocate Harish Salve to appear virtually on Wednesday when the plea of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking to amend its constitution about the tenure of its office bearers including President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah would be taken up.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli was urged by a lawyer that the scheduled Wednesday hearing of the BCCI matter has been fixed through physical mode.

"Senior advocate Salve has been appearing in the BCCI matter. Please permit him to appear through a virtual medium," a lawyer said.

"Granted," the CJI said.

Earlier, the bench had agreed to list the plea of BCCI for an urgent hearing.

The cricket body seeks to amend its constitution regarding the tenure of its office bearers including its President Ganguly and Secretary Shah.

Senior advocate PS Patwalia, appearing for the BCCI, had said that their application was filed two years ago and direction was given by the court to list the matter after two weeks.

''But then Covid happened and matter could not be listed. Please list this matter for urgent hearing because amendments to the constitution are in pipeline for two years now,'' he had said.

Patwalia had said the earlier order of the court says that amendment to the constitution can only be done with the prior permission of the court.

Earlier, the Justice RM Lodha-led committee had recommended reforms in the BCCI which have been accepted by the top court.

According to the recommendations, there should be a three-year cooling-off period for the office bearers of the BCCI after a tenure of six years once a post comes to an end at the state cricket association or the BCCI level.

The BCCI, in its proposed amendment, has sought the abolition of the cooling-off period for its office bearers which would enable BCCI president Ganguly and secretary Shah to continue in office despite them having completed six years at respective state cricket associations.

The constitution of BCCI, which has been approved by the top court stipulates a mandatory three-year cooling-off period for anyone who had served two consecutive terms of three years each in the state cricket association or BCCI.

While Ganguly was an office bearer in the Cricket Association of Bengal, Shah had served in the Gujarat Cricket Association.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022