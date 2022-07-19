Left Menu

Beijing says report it invited European leaders to meet Xi is 'fake news'

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-07-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 12:54 IST
  • Country:
  • China

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman on Tuesday described as "fake news" a newspaper report saying that China had sent invitations to European leaders to meet with President Xi Jinping in November in Beijing.

On Monday, Hong Kong's South China Morning Post newspaper cited an unnamed source as saying that China had sent invitations to French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

