Man stabbed in Bihar, police deny Nupur Sharma angle
- Country:
- India
A young man was stabbed by people of another community in Bihar for allegedly watching a video of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, though police asserted that the incident had ''no communal angle''.
The incident took place in Nanpur police station area of Sitamarhi district on Sunday where Ankit Jha, 23, was stabbed several times at a betel shop after which he was rushed to a hospital.
Jha, who has sustained grievous injuries, told reporters that he was going through his WhatsApp when some bystanders picked up a quarrel with him before attacking him.
A section of the press has quoted Jha's family members as having alleged that an FIR was registered ''only after'' they deleted the reference to Sharma, in news for derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad in a TV debate, whose video the victim was watching on his phone.
However, Sitamarhi SP Har Kishor Rai asserted that there was ''no communal angle'' to the incident and that two of the four persons named in the FIR have been arrested.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Har Kishor Rai
- Sitamarhi
- Nanpur
- Ankit Jha
- Sharma
- Bihar
- Nupur Sharma
- Prophet Muhammad
ALSO READ
NCW seeks action against Akhilesh Yadav for remarks on Nupur Sharma
Cops knew Amravati chemist's murder linked to posts backing Nupur Sharma: police commissioner
Police knew Amravati chemist's murder linked to posts backing Nupur Sharma but didn't reveal earlier due to its very sensitive nature: police commissioner.
Nupur Sharma row BJP's conspiracy to further its divisive policy: Mamata
Cops knew Amravati chemist's murder linked to posts backing Nupur Sharma: police commissioner