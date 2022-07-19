Left Menu

UP cops seize liquor being smuggled from Haryana to Bihar, 1 held

The police in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida on Tuesday said they have seized 100 bottles of liquor being smuggled from Haryana to Bihar. The truck was registered in adjoining Ghaziabad district, a police spokesperson said. When checked further, bottles of liquor which was meant for sale only in Haryana were recovered from the truck.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 19-07-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 14:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Tuesday said they have seized 100 bottles of liquor being smuggled from Haryana to Bihar. The illicit liquir was being transported in a canter truck which has been impounded and one person arrested, the police said. ''The truck was intercepted in the Jewar area by the local police on Monday night. The number plate on it showed truck's registration in Gautam Buddh Nagar but it was fake. The truck was registered in adjoining Ghaziabad district,'' a police spokesperson said. ''When checked further, bottles of liquor which was meant for sale only in Haryana were recovered from the truck. Around 100 bottles estimated worth Rs 2 lakh were seized,'' the spokesperson said. Truck driver Rinku, a native of Churu district in Rajasthan, said he was working for Haryana resident Gajendra Singh and that the liquor belonged to him only, according to the police.

The official said the local police also recovered manipulated bills for the liquor consignments.

An FIR has been lodged in the case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Excise Act and further proceedings were being carried out, the police said.

While liquor is prohibited in Bihar, the Uttar Pradesh government has also imposed a ban on import of alcohol from other states like Delhi and Haryana, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

