Negotiations over Uniper rescue remain delicate - Finnish minister

Negotiations over how to rescue ailing German gas importer Uniper are still in a delicate phase after nearly two weeks of daily talks, Finnish state ownership steering minister Tytti Tuppurainen told reporters on Tuesday.

Helsinki is negotiating with Berlin about a rescue plan for struggling German utility Uniper, hit by curtailed Russian gas exports.

The Finnish government owns 51% of Fortum, the majority owner of Uniper with a 78%-stake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)