Former IAS officer writes book on Uttarakhand’s temples

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday released a book written by a former IAS officer on the temples of Uttarakhand. Speaking at the book launch held at the CM residence, Dhami said it will serve as an authentic introduction to the ancient temples of Uttarakhand for people of the country and abroad.

19-07-2022
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday released a book written by a former IAS officer on the temples of Uttarakhand. Titled ''Beyond The Misty Veil'', the book containing 300 pages has been written by former IAS officer Aradhana Johri who had served earlier as the District Magistrate of Nainital. Speaking at the book launch held at the CM residence, Dhami said it will serve as an authentic introduction to the ancient temples of Uttarakhand for people of the country and abroad. ''The book is exhaustive and detailed showing the hard work that has gone into its writing.'' Dhami said. The book talks about the temples of Uttarakhand, their significance and the tales associated with them.

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

