During a casual discussion with other MLAs on the sidelines of a meeting, the issue cropped up and I realised that three other MLAs had received a similar call and we had been duped, the legislator said.Misal said she decided to lodge a complaint so that no one gets cheated in a similar fashion in the future.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-07-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 14:56 IST
Maha: BJP MLA from Pune cheated by fraudster; case registered
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
An offense has been registered against a man for allegedly duping a BJP MLA from Pune of Rs 3,400 by claiming that he needed money to buy medicines for his ailing mother, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA Madhuri Misal's daughter, the police have registered a case against one Mukesh Rathod at Bibwewadi police station, an official said.

It is suspected that apart from Misal, who represents the Parvati Assembly constituency in Pune, the accused has allegedly duped three other MLAs — Meghana Bordikar Sakore, Devyani Pharande, and Shweta Mahale — using a similar modus operandi.

Speaking to reporters, Misal said that she had received a call from a person who claimed that his mother was in the hospital and he needed Rs 3,400 for medicines.

''I then told my daughter to pay the money on the given mobile number (through an online application). At that time, I did not realize that it was a fraud. During a casual discussion with other MLAs on the sidelines of a meeting, the issue cropped up and I realized that three other MLAs had received a similar call and we had been duped,'' the legislator said.

Misal said she decided to lodge a complaint so that no one gets cheated in a similar fashion in the future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

