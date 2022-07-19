Youth arrested for damaging Hindu god idol in inebriated state
19-07-2022
A youth was arrested for damaging an idol of the Hindu god Shiva in an inebriated state at a temple here, police said on Tuesday.
The incident happened at the pracheen Shiv mandir in Lodhiyaan locality on Monday, Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Jaiswal said.
A case has been registered against the youth, Pramod Kumar Yadav alias Bhoora, he said.
