India's COVID vaccination coverage exceeds 200.33 crore

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded a total of 200.33 crores, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 15:28 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded a total of 200.33 crores, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. A total of 27,78,013 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Currently, the nation's active caseload stands at 1,43,654 with a recovery rate of 98.47 per cent. The total recoveries in the last 24 hours totalled 16,113 and with this, the total recoveries graphed to 4,31,13,623.

India saw a slight dip in new cases and recorded 15,528 new cases in the last 24 hours. The nation has been witnessing a weekly Positivity Rate 4.57 per cent with a daily positivity rate of 3.32 per cent.

A total of 87.01 cr tests have been conducted so far with 4,68,350 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on 16th January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, and advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

