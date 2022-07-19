'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme: 80 lakh flags to be hoisted across Assam

The Assam government has decided to hoist 80 lakh national flags across the state from August 13 to 15 as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme, an official release said on Tuesday.

The state Cultural Affairs Department has started preparations for the successful implementation of the initiative, it said. As part of the Union Ministry of Culture's events under the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" to mark 75 years of the country's Independence, Assam has set a "target to cover 80 lakh rural and urban households, state-run institutes, private entities, schools and commercial establishments, the release said.

The Panchayat and Rural Development Department has engaged self-help groups for production of national flags. It will also set up stalls at district and village levels so that people can purchase tricolours at their nearest locations, it said.

The state government will also take up extensive awareness activities to ensure mass participation of people in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism among people and promote awareness about the national flag, the release said.

Under this initiative, 20 crore tricolours will be hoisted across the country with active participation of people.

