Russian missile attack kills one in Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk - mayor
At least one person was killed in a Russian missile attack on the centre of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Tuesday, the regional governor said. Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region that includes Kramatorsk, said the attack caused loud explosions and a fire in a residential building.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region that includes Kramatorsk, said the attack caused loud explosions and a fire in a residential building. "The Russians hit the central part of the city...At least one dead civilian is currently known about," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Rescue workers were on the scene. A photograph posted online by Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko and the city council showed flames pouring out of a residential building.
