Left Menu

Russian missile attack kills one in Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk - mayor

At least one person was killed in a Russian missile attack on the centre of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Tuesday, the regional governor said. Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region that includes Kramatorsk, said the attack caused loud explosions and a fire in a residential building.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 19-07-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 16:21 IST
Russian missile attack kills one in Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk - mayor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

At least one person was killed in a Russian missile attack on the centre of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Tuesday, the regional governor said.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region that includes Kramatorsk, said the attack caused loud explosions and a fire in a residential building. "The Russians hit the central part of the city...At least one dead civilian is currently known about," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Rescue workers were on the scene. A photograph posted online by Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko and the city council showed flames pouring out of a residential building.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022