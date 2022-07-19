DTO placed under suspension in Assam for negligence of duties

District Transport Officer, Hailakandi, Apu Mazumdar was placed under suspension for gross negligence of duties on Tuesday. According to an official release, Transport department Secretary Adil Khan has placed Mazumdar under suspension with immediate effect for leaving the district headquarters without prior permission from the competent authority on June 15.

''The then Deputy Commissioner of Hailakandi, Rohan Kumar Jha, reported to the transport authorities that DTO Mazumdar left the headquarters for Gurugram, Haryana without prior permission from the district authorities,'' it said.

Meanwhile, Khan has asked the district authorities to appoint an officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner to run the district transport office.

