Left Menu

DTO placed under suspension in Assam for negligence of duties

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-07-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 16:27 IST
DTO placed under suspension in Assam for negligence of duties
  • Country:
  • India

District Transport Officer, Hailakandi, Apu Mazumdar was placed under suspension for gross negligence of duties on Tuesday. According to an official release, Transport department Secretary Adil Khan has placed Mazumdar under suspension with immediate effect for leaving the district headquarters without prior permission from the competent authority on June 15.

''The then Deputy Commissioner of Hailakandi, Rohan Kumar Jha, reported to the transport authorities that DTO Mazumdar left the headquarters for Gurugram, Haryana without prior permission from the district authorities,'' it said.

Meanwhile, Khan has asked the district authorities to appoint an officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner to run the district transport office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022