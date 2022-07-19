Left Menu

BSF nabs Pakistani man from International Border in Rajasthan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 16:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 24-year-old Pakistani man was arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) last week from the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan, officials said on Tuesday.

Rizwan Akhtar, a resident of Punjab province in Pakistan, was nabbed by BSF troops at around 11 pm on July 16 from near the border fence in the Sriganganagar sector, they said.

Two knives, some literature, a comb, hair oil and some other items were recovered from him.

The man, during initial interrogation, told officials that he came to the border as he wanted to visit Ajmer Sharif dargah but later told them that he also wanted to harm former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remarks against Prophet, Mohammad, officials claimed.

The man is currently being interrogated by a joint interrogation committee (JIC) comprising BSF, state police and intelligence agencies officials, a senior officer said.

The Pakistani was produced by the police before a local court and he was sent to custody till July 24.

