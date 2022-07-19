Left Menu

Hospital being run illegally in Indore district sealed, FIR filed against director

PTI | Indore | Updated: 19-07-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 18:08 IST
Hospital being run illegally in Indore district sealed, FIR filed against director
  • Country:
  • India

The Indore district administration has sealed a private hospital which was operating without registration near here and also filed a complaint against its director, an official said on Tuesday.

The official said the illegal healthcare facility was being run as a multi-specialty hospital in Simrol town, about 30 km from Indore city.

During an inspection, it was found that the application for registration of the hospital was rejected long back by the Madhya Pradesh health department due to incomplete information. Despite this, the medical facility was treating and admitting patients and also operating a pathology lab in its premises, he said.

According to the official, during the inspection health department personnel also found medicines which had expired.

An FIR has been registered against the hospital director, DL Deora, and others under relevant provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Nursing Home and Hospital Establishments (Registration and Licensing) Act, 1973, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added. PTI HWP ADU RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022