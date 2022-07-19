Hospital being run illegally in Indore district sealed, FIR filed against director

The Indore district administration has sealed a private hospital which was operating without registration near here and also filed a complaint against its director, an official said on Tuesday.

The official said the illegal healthcare facility was being run as a multi-specialty hospital in Simrol town, about 30 km from Indore city.

During an inspection, it was found that the application for registration of the hospital was rejected long back by the Madhya Pradesh health department due to incomplete information. Despite this, the medical facility was treating and admitting patients and also operating a pathology lab in its premises, he said.

According to the official, during the inspection health department personnel also found medicines which had expired.

An FIR has been registered against the hospital director, DL Deora, and others under relevant provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Nursing Home and Hospital Establishments (Registration and Licensing) Act, 1973, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added. PTI HWP ADU RSY RSY

