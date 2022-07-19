Left Menu

Anti-Corruption & Vigilance Bureau arrests official for accepting bribe

It said a complaint was received by the directorate of Anti-Corruption and Vigilance that a head assistant in the office of the Joint Director, Health Services, Baksa, had demanded bribe of Rs 5,000 from a retired ANM nurse for processing the pension file and regularising pay scale.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-07-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 18:37 IST
A state government official was arrested by sleuths of the Anti-Corruption and Vigilance Bureau while accepting bribe money in Baksa district on Tuesday, an Assam Police release said. It said a complaint was received by the directorate of Anti-Corruption and Vigilance that a head assistant in the office of the Joint Director, Health Services, Baksa, had demanded bribe of Rs 5,000 from a retired ANM nurse for processing the pension file and regularising pay scale. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the retired nurse approached the vigilance directorate and a trap was laid in the office of the accused. The accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money of Rs 5,000, the release said. It added that a case had been registered against the accused and follow-up proceeding initiated.

