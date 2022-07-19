Court sentences man to life imprisonment for killing wife over dowry

A court in Odisha's Kendrapara district sentenced a man to life imprisonment for burning his wife to death a decade back over dowry.

District and Sessions Judge Gopal Chandra Behera found Braja Kishore Das guilty on Monday and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

The convict had poured kerosene on his wife and set her ablaze in February 2012 at a village under Patkura police station.

The woman was tortured by her husband over dowry-related demands.

The man was found guilty by the court after cross-examination of 11 witnesses.

