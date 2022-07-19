Left Menu

China agrees to further financial cooperation with EU

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-07-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 19:37 IST
  • China

China agreed with the European Union to further promote two-way opening up of their respective financial sectors and increase regulatory cooperation in the industry, in broad-ranging economic talks on Tuesday, according to Chinese state media.

In the ninth round of the trade and economic dialogue between the EU and China, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis had "pragmatic", "candid" and "efficient" discussions on macroeconomics, industrial and supply chains, trade and investment, as well as financial cooperation, Xinhua news agency reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

