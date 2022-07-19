Left Menu

Man sent to 20 years in prison for abduction, rape of 14-year-old girl

PTI | Kota | Updated: 19-07-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 19:53 IST
Man sent to 20 years in prison for abduction, rape of 14-year-old girl
A POCSO court here on Tuesday sentenced a 22-year-old man to 20 years' imprisonment for abduction and rape of a 14-year-old girl over three years ago.

Judge Hanuman Prasad also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on convict Inderjeet Gurjar (22) of Kota's Sultanpur town, public prosecutor Suresh Kumar Verma said.

Gurjar was held guilty under sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Verma said Gurjar had abducted the minor on January 14, 2019, following which her father lodged a complaint at the Nayapura police station the next day.

He said the convict used to live in a rented accommodation near the survivor's home.

The girl was rescued after a week later days and Gurjar arrested, Verma said, adding that he has been in judicial custody since then.

During Gurjar's interrogation, it was learnt he first took the girl to Udaipur and then to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and raped her several times, the prosecutor said.

