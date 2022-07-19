Maha: Man killed after two-wheeler rams into stationary truck in Nagpur

A 22-year-old engineering student was killed when his two-wheeler rammed into a stationary truck in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Tuesday, police said. The accident occurred in the Rana Pratap Nagar police station area in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, an official said.

Mihir Bhaskar Meshram, a student of Priyadarshini College of Engineering, was riding his two-wheeler when he failed to notice the parked truck and rammed into it, he said.

The victim sustained grievous head injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he died, the official said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act has been registered.

