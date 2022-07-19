Left Menu

Maha: Man killed after two-wheeler rams into stationary truck in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-07-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 20:35 IST
Maha: Man killed after two-wheeler rams into stationary truck in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old engineering student was killed when his two-wheeler rammed into a stationary truck in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Tuesday, police said. The accident occurred in the Rana Pratap Nagar police station area in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, an official said.

Mihir Bhaskar Meshram, a student of Priyadarshini College of Engineering, was riding his two-wheeler when he failed to notice the parked truck and rammed into it, he said.

The victim sustained grievous head injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he died, the official said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022