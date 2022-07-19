Following are the top headlines at 9 PM: NATION DEL121 LD PARLIAMENT Parliament proceedings stalled for second day; Oppn, govt accuse each other of running away from discussion New Delhi: Opposition parties protested in both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday to press for urgent discussions on issues like price rise, GST and the Agnipath scheme, disrupting proceedings for the second consecutive day of the Monsoon session. DEL109 SC-2NDLD AGNIPATH SC transfers PILs before it, other HCs against 'Agnipath' scheme to Delhi HC; says pan-India case does not mean only top court should hear New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday transferred to the Delhi High Court PILs pending before it challenging the Centre’s 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment in the Armed forces, and also requested the high court to ensure their ''expeditious disposal''. DEL138 LD SHIV SENA 12 Shiv Sena MPs shift allegiance to Shinde, claim Thackeray sought alliance with BJP New Delhi: After the Maharashtra assembly, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Tuesday suffered a fresh jolt with 12 of its 19 Lok Sabha members shifting allegiance to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and declaring two-term member Rahul Shewale as their leader in the lower house. DEL99 R DAY-SEATING ARRANGEMENTS-TENDER R-Day: Govt plans to make arrangements for 1 lakh visitors; Rs 112-cr tender to hire bleachers New Delhi: The government has planned to make seating arrangements for around one lakh people for the Republic Day celebrations on the newly developed Rajpath, with CPWD floating a Rs 112-crore tender to hire bleachers for such functions for five years, official sources said on Tuesday. By Bunty Tyagi DEL135 ED-EX-MUMBAI CP-ARREST ED arrests ex-Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE phone tapping case New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested former Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal phone tapping of NSE employees, officials said. DEL131 HR-3RDLD DSP KILLED DSP probing illegal mining mowed down, Haryana cops arrest truck's cleaner Gurugram: A deputy superintendent of police investigating illegal stone-mining was killed Tuesday when a truck he signalled to stop in Haryana’s Nuh district drove into him, officials said. DEL125 GOVT-LANKA-3RDLD ALL PARTY Lessons of fiscal prudence, not having culture of freebies to be learnt: Jaishankar at all-party meet on Lanka New Delhi: India is naturally worried over the ''very serious crisis'' in Sri Lanka and there are ''very strong'' lessons of fiscal prudence, responsible governance and not having ''a culture of freebies'' to be learnt, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told an all-party meeting here on Tuesday. DEL124 ED-SOREN-AIDE ED arrests Jharkhand CM Soren's political aide on money laundering charges Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested Pankaj Mishra, a political aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in connection with a money laundering investigation being conducted against him and others, officials said.

DEL122 PRESIDENT-LD KALAM Citing Kalam, Kovind says maintaining brotherhood, capability to work together traits of powerful nation New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said former president A P J Abdul Kalam was an ideal representation of Indo-Islamic culture and three traits of a powerful nation to him included maintaining brotherhood and the capability to work together. DEL108 LSQ-ENEMY-LD PROPERTIES Govt orders CBI probe into alleged illegal sale of enemy properties New Delhi: The Union home ministry has ordered a CBI probe against some of its own officials and those working with the Uttar Pradesh government and office of the Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI) for alleged illegal sale and lease of enemy properties. LEGAL LGD37 SC-NUPUR SHARMA-APPLICATION Constantly receiving life threats, Nupur Sharma tells SC, refers to Udaipur & Amravati incidents New Delhi: Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who has sought the revival of her plea for protection from arrest and clubbing of FIRs lodged in several states over her remarks on the Prophet, has told the Supreme Court that she is constantly receiving life threats that cannot be treated as ''empty'' in view of the incidents at Udaipur and Amravati. LGD34 DL-COURT-LD UPHAAR 1997 Uphaar cinema fire: Court orders release of Sushil, Gopal Ansal in evidence tampering case New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday ordered the release of real estate tycoons Sushil and Gopal Ansal against the jail term already undergone by them in a case of tampering with evidence in the case related to the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire, which had claimed 59 lives. FOREIGN FGN51 CHINA-INDIA-LADAKH India-China military talks to resolve Ladakh standoff 'constructive, forward-looking': Beijing Beijing: China on Tuesday termed as ''constructive and forward-looking'' the 16th round of Sino-India talks to resolve the outstanding issues on the remaining friction points in the eastern Ladakh border and said a joint statement issued by both sides commented ''positively'' about the meeting. By K J M Varma PTI RDT RDT RDT

