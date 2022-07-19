J'khand boat capsize: Govt announces Rs 4 lakh compensation each for families of eight victims

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the eight victims of a boat capsize in Koderma district’s Panchkhero Dam.

Two bodies were fished out from the dam earlier in the day, and six were recovered on Monday from the 40-foot-deep dam.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel had been carrying out search operations for the past two days in the 40-feet-deep reservoir after the eight went missing on Sunday as their boat turned turtle.

Two men and seven children, all residents of Kheto village in Rajdhanwar police station area of Giridih district, had hired a country boat on Sunday for a sail.

Ten people, including three girls, were on the boat when it capsized.

The boatman and one of the tourists, however, succeeded in swimming ashore.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that Rs 4 lakh compensation was being given by his government to for the kin of each deceased.

Cheques were handed over to the families of the victims by the Giridih district administration, a statement from the chief minister's office said.

