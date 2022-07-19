Nagpur man sets himself afire along with wife, son in car; he dies, other two survive

Apparently depressed over financial crisis, a man set himself afire along with his wife and son in a car in Nagpur on Tuesday, leading to his death, while the other two survived, police said.

The incident took place in the Khapri Punarvasan area under Beltarodi police station limits in the afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ramraj Gopalkrishna Bhat (58), a resident of Jaitala. His wife Sangita Bhat (55) and son Nandan (30) sustained serious burn injuries and were admitted to a hospital, they said.

A police official said a suicide note was recovered from the 58-year-old man's house in which he has purportedly said he was ending his life due to financial crisis.

Ramraj Bhat drove his wife and son, who were unaware about his real motive, in a car on the pretext of going for lunch at a hotel, the police said.

After reaching Khapri Punarvasan, he suddenly poured petrol on himself, his wife and son. Before the mother-son duo could understand anything, the man set himself and the two ablaze, they said.

The mother-son duo quickly opened the car's doors and somehow managed to douse the flames, but Ramraj Bhat was charred to death in the vehicle, the police said.

An offence was registered against the deceased man at the Beltarodi police station, they added. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)