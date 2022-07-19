UP: Criminal proceedings against BJP MP quashed

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has quashed the criminal proceedings against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh initiated for violating prohibitory orders issued by the local administration. A bench of Justice D K Singh passed the order on the petition moved by Singh. He was booked under section 188 of the IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) at Ram Janm Bhumi Police Station in Ayodhya in 2014. Later, the police filed charge sheet in the matter and Singh had a summons issued against him by a judicial magistrate.

Singh is BJP MP from Kaiserganj seat.

