Trump ex-adviser Bannon felt he was 'above the law,' prosecution tells jury

A federal prosecutor told jurors on Tuesday at Steve Bannon's criminal trial that the prominent former presidential adviser to Donald Trump decided he was "above the law" in defying a subpoena from the congressional committee investigating last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol. Prosecution and defense lawyers delivered opening statements in the trial after the jury was selected in the case. Evan Corcoran, a lawyer for Bannon, told jurors that Bannon did not ignore the subpoena and in fact engaged with the committee in the belief that it would negotiate with his attorney and that its deadlines "were not fixed - they were flexible."

Bannon, 68, has pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress brought after he declined last year to provide testimony or documents to the Democratic-led House of Representatives select committee. The subpoena, prosecutor Amanda Vaughn told jurors, "wasn't optional. It wasn't a request. And it wasn't an invitation. It was mandatory."

"The defendant decided he was above the law," Vaughn added. "That's why we're here today." Vaughn said the committee had reason to believe Bannon might have information about the events leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol and attacked police in a failed effort to block formal congressional certification of his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Bannon "didn't get stuck on a broken down Metro car," Vaughn said of the defendant's refusal to comply with the subpoena, referring to the Washington area's subway system. Instead, the case is about "the defendant thumbing his nose" at the normal process of government, Vaughn added. Corcoran began the defense opening statement by telling jurors: "This is Steve Bannon and he is innocent of the charges."

'THAT'S THE PROCESS' Corcoran said that committee staff and lawyers for proposed witnesses almost always negotiate - and witnesses often appear at a date later than the one specified in a subpoena.

"That's the process," Corcoran said. Twelve jurors and two alternates - nine men and five women - were selected for the trial, with U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols presiding over the case.

Nichols previously ruled that Bannon could not claim he failed to comply with the subpoena because he believed his documents and testimony were protected by a legal doctrine called executive privilege that can keep certain presidential communications confidential. The judge also previously barred Bannon from telling jurors that he relied upon advice from his lawyer, who told him there were valid legal reasons he could fail to respond to the subpoena.

Corcoran told jurors that Bannon after being subpoenaed sought advice from an attorney, Robert Costello, who then raised some objections with the committee including whether the requested information was protected by executive privilege. Corcoran said that these objections are "not an excuse" for failing to comply, but the fact that Bannon's lawyer directly engaged the committee showed that the defendant did not willfully ignore the subpoena. Bannon reversed course this month and said he wanted to testify before a public committee hearing, nearly 10 months after defying the subpoena. There has been no indication of any plan to have him do so, as the committee likely would want him to first testify in closed sessions in order to cover a wide range of matters. Trump told Bannon he was waiving any executive privilege claim.

"You will also see the excuse the defendant gave for not complying. You will see he claimed something called a privilege," Vaughn told the jury. "It's not up to the defendant or anyone else to decide whether he an ignore the subpoena deadline," she added. "It's up to the committee."

Corcoran said Bannon has served his country, including in the Navy. Bannon is a "political thinker and political strategist" who helped Trump run for office, Corcoran said. After Trump's election, Corcoran said, "Mr. Bannon again served our country." As a top adviser to the Republican Trump's 2016 presidential campaign who later served as White House chief strategist, Bannon helped articulate the "America First" right-wing populism and fierce opposition to immigration that helped define Trump's presidency.

Trump last year issued a pardon to Bannon on separate criminal charges of defrauding donors to a private fund-raising effort to boost the former president's project to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)