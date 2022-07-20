Putin: Remaining curbs on Russia grain exports should be removed
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia was ready to facilitate Ukrainian grain exports by the Black Sea, but also wanted the remaining curbs on Russian grain exports to be removed.
Putin said the United States had basically removed curbs for Russian fertiliser exports. Rossiya state TV showed him answering to questions from media at the end of his visit to Iran.
