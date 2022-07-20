Putin: We don't see Ukrainian desire to stick to preliminary peace deal

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2022 02:53 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 02:53 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said Moscow did see not see any desire from Ukraine to stick to the terms of what he said had been a preliminary peace deal agreed to in March.

Putin, speaking to reporters in televised comments after a summit in Tehran, also said that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were offering to mediate.

