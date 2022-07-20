Putin: We don't see Ukrainian desire to stick to preliminary peace deal
Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2022 02:53 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 02:53 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said Moscow did see not see any desire from Ukraine to stick to the terms of what he said had been a preliminary peace deal agreed to in March.
Putin, speaking to reporters in televised comments after a summit in Tehran, also said that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were offering to mediate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Saudi Arabia
- Tehran
- Russian
- United Arab Emirates
- Putin
- Ukraine
- Moscow
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream, Ukraine dip
Russian rouble falls to 2-week low, Rusal shares leap on merger talk
Russian-held part of south Ukraine aims to sell grain to Middle East - TASS
Kremlin: no decision taken on switching Russian LNG sales to roubles
Russian parliament speaker: Ukraine has become a 'terrorist' state