Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 20-07-2022 07:06 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 07:06 IST
Japan to hold state funeral for ex-PM Abe on Sept 27 - NHK
The Japanese government is planning to hold a state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot to death at a campaign rally earlier this month, on Sept. 27, NHK public television said on Wednesday.

The site will be the Nippon Budokan, an arena originally built for the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games that has since been a popular venue for sports events and concerts as well as the site for a memorial service for World War Two dead held every year on Aug. 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

