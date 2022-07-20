Left Menu

Jammu-Srinagar highway reopened after brief closure due to mudslides in Ramban

The strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened on Wednesday following a brief blockade caused by mudslides at several places in Ramban district triggered by heavy rains, officials said. However, men and machines were deployed soon and the highway was cleared of debris. The stranded vehicles have been allowed to proceed to their destinations, officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-07-2022 10:01 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 09:57 IST
Jammu-Srinagar highway reopened after brief closure due to mudslides in Ramban
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened on Wednesday following a brief blockade caused by mudslides at several places in Ramban district triggered by heavy rains, officials said. The blockade had brought hundreds of vehicles, including a convoy of Amarnath pilgrims, to a halt, they said.

Ramban Deputy Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Sen said heavy rains on early Wednesday morning led to mudslides and shooting stones in many areas. However, men and machines were deployed soon and the highway was cleared of debris. The stranded vehicles have been allowed to proceed to their destinations, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

