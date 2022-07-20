Left Menu

Gujarat man kills 2 minor daughters before committing suicide

PTI | Palanpur | Updated: 20-07-2022 10:47 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 10:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A man allegedly killed his two minor daughters by throwing them into a well and then committed suicide by jumping into the water body in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, police said on Wednesday.

The reason behind the incident, which took place on Tuesday evening in Shera village, was yet to be ascertained. The man, identified as Vikram Darji, clicked a selfie with his two daughters, aged 3 and 5, on his mobile phone and shared it on a local WhatsApp group before killing the children and ending his life, an official from Tharad police station said.

A bottle of poison was also seen in the photo. The police suspect Darji gave poison to his daughters and he also consumed it before throwing the children into the well and himself jumping into it.

Darji's wife was at home when he took the extreme step, the official said.

Villagers fished out the three bodies on Tuesday night, he said, adding that an investigation is on into the incident.

