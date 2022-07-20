Odisha STF seizes leopard skin, 1 held

The Special Task Force of Odisha Police has seized a leopard skin and arrested one person on charge of smuggling in wildlife body parts in Koraput district, an officer said on Wednesday.

Based on reliable information, a team of STF conducted a raid with the help of Ramgir Forest Officials on Tuesday near Ramgir Gupteswar Gate under Ramagiri Wildlife Range under the Baipariguda police station.

The man was arrested as he could not produce any authority in support of the possession of the leopard skin, for which he has been handed over to Ramgir Forest Officials under Jeypore Forest Division.

Since 2020, the STF has seized as many as 30 leopard skin and arrested 43 wildlife criminals, the official said.

