Ukraine intends to postpone debt payments for 24 months - government resolution

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 20-07-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 12:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine intends to postpone repayment of its Eurobonds and payments of interest on them for 24 months from Aug. 1, according to a government resolution published on Wednesday.

The government, which is trying to deal with the impact of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, instructed the finance ministry to hold negotiations with creditors on deferring payments by Aug. 15 and promised additional interest on postponed payments.

The government also plans to postpone payment on the GDP-linked warrants to August 2024 from May 2023, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

