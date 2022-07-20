Shiv Sena worker from Thackeray group attacked in Kalyan

Left Menu

A worker of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena was attacked by unidentified persons at Kalyan in Thane district on Wednesday morning, police said.Harshawardhan Palande, deputy chief of the Kalyan city unit of the Sena, was injured in the attack and admitted to hospital, said an official.The incident took place on Pune Link Road in Kalyan East, said inspector S G Gavali of Kolsewadi police station.

A worker of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena was attacked by unidentified persons at Kalyan in Thane district on Wednesday morning, police said.

Harshawardhan Palande, deputy chief of the Kalyan city unit of the Sena, was injured in the attack and admitted to hospital, said an official.

The incident took place on Pune Link Road in Kalyan East, said inspector S G Gavali of Kolsewadi police station. Four to five men arrived in a car and attacked Palande with sticks, iron rods and choppers, he said.

No case had been registered in this regard as Palande's statement was yet to be recorded, the police official said. Thane district neighbouring Mumbai is considered to be a stronghold of rebel Sena leader and now Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Several Sena workers and office-bearers in the region joined his group after Shinde rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray last month.

