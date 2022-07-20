Left Menu

Kanwar from Rajasthan killed in road crash in western UP: Police

The body has been sent for post-mortem after which it would be handed over to his family on Wednesday, the official said.During the Kanwar Yatra, devotees of Lord Shiva, especially in north India, walk all the way to Haridwar, Gaumukh and other places in Uttarakhand to fetch the water of the Ganga in the auspicious Hindu month of Shravan.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-07-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 15:09 IST
Kanwar from Rajasthan killed in road crash in western UP: Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 75-year-old man on Kanwar Yatra was killed allegedly in a road crash in western Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Wednesday.

The Shiva devotee was en route to Haridwar to fetch water from the Ganga when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle on National Highway 91 in the Dadri police station area late on Tuesday night, a police official said.

''The deceased has been identified as Brij Lal, who hailed from Rajasthan's Karauli district. The body has been sent for post-mortem after which it would be handed over to his family on Wednesday,'' the official said.

During the Kanwar Yatra, devotees of Lord Shiva, especially in north India, walk all the way to Haridwar, Gaumukh and other places in Uttarakhand to fetch the water of the Ganga in the auspicious Hindu month of Shravan. The holy water is then offered to Shiva.

Meanwhile, senior police officials in Gautam Buddh Nagar have reviewed the arrangements for the annual pilgrimage on the routes that fall in the district.

Police Commissioner Alok Singh, Joint Commissioner of Police Love Kumar, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Minakshi Katyayan reviewed the arrangements for the Kanwar Yatra on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

''Local police officials were instructed to patrol the yatra routes and deploy drones also to monitor the area. The entry of heavy vehicles along the routes will stay prohibited for the Kanwar Yatra period,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
4
Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022