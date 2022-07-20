Kanwar from Rajasthan killed in road crash in western UP: Police

A 75-year-old man on Kanwar Yatra was killed allegedly in a road crash in western Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Wednesday.

The Shiva devotee was en route to Haridwar to fetch water from the Ganga when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle on National Highway 91 in the Dadri police station area late on Tuesday night, a police official said.

''The deceased has been identified as Brij Lal, who hailed from Rajasthan's Karauli district. The body has been sent for post-mortem after which it would be handed over to his family on Wednesday,'' the official said.

During the Kanwar Yatra, devotees of Lord Shiva, especially in north India, walk all the way to Haridwar, Gaumukh and other places in Uttarakhand to fetch the water of the Ganga in the auspicious Hindu month of Shravan. The holy water is then offered to Shiva.

Meanwhile, senior police officials in Gautam Buddh Nagar have reviewed the arrangements for the annual pilgrimage on the routes that fall in the district.

Police Commissioner Alok Singh, Joint Commissioner of Police Love Kumar, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Minakshi Katyayan reviewed the arrangements for the Kanwar Yatra on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

''Local police officials were instructed to patrol the yatra routes and deploy drones also to monitor the area. The entry of heavy vehicles along the routes will stay prohibited for the Kanwar Yatra period,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)