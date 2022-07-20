Left Menu

Three-month-old elephant calf found dead with bleeding injuries

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 20-07-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 16:01 IST
Three-month-old elephant calf found dead with bleeding injuries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A carcass of three- month-old elephant calf with severe injuries all over the body was found lying in Kakkanalla area in Gudalur coming under Mudumalai Tiger Reserve area.

The body of the female calf was noticed by the staff of Anti Poaching Squad during their routine rounds on Tuesday, forest department sources said on Wednesday. The reason for the death will be known only after the autopsy, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
4
Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022