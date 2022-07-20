Left Menu

NCPCR chief to visit TN to inquire into death of girl in residential school in Tamil Nadu

Protesters entered the private school, vandalised the property and torched school buses on July 17 following the death of the girl.Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin took stock of the situation on Tuesday and chaired a high-level meeting with School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and senior officials, through video conference.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 16:46 IST
NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The chief of apex child rights body NCPCR, Priyank Kanoongo, will visit Tamil Nadu next week to inquire into the case of the suspicious death of a teenager in a residential school there.

The 17-year-old girl, studying in Class 12 in the private residential school in Chinnasalem, was found dead on July 13 in the hostel compound. A post-mortem had reportedly indicated that the girl had sustained injuries before her death.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chief Kanoongo will be traveling to Tamil Nadu to look into the case.

''I will be visiting Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu on July 27 to inquire into the case of the suspicious death of a girl child in a residential school,'' he tweeted.

Kanoongo had earlier said the commission is looking into the matter and will take strict action. Protesters entered the private school, vandalized the property and torched school buses on July 17 following the death of the girl.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin took stock of the situation on Tuesday and chaired a high-level meeting with School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and senior officials, through video conference. A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed by the state police to probe the violence.

