Left Menu

Once part of Fadnavis CMO, IAS officer Gagrani now named key aide of Shinde

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-07-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 18:07 IST
Once part of Fadnavis CMO, IAS officer Gagrani now named key aide of Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Bhushan Gagrani, an IAS officer who was part of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) during the BJP government in Maharashtra headed by Devendra Fadnavis, was on Wednesday appointed as the additional chief secretary to the new CM Eknath Shinde.

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 1990-batch will be the additional chief secretary to Shinde, who took oath of his new office on June 30, an official release said.

Gagrani previously served as the principal secretary to then-chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who headed the Shiv Sena-BJP government from 2014 to 2019.

Fadnavis is now the deputy chief minister in the Shinde administration.

The senior bureaucrat briefly continued in the key post after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray took over as chief minister in November 2019 when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was formed.

Gagrani was later moved out of the CMO in the wake of an RTI (Right to Information) query.

However, the IAS officer was part of the COVID-19 task force formed by the MVA government in March 2020 to combat the coronavirus pandemic. PTI ND RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

Global
4
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022