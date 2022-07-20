Left Menu

Chhota Shakeel's `aide' held for making extortion calls to Mumbai businessman

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-07-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 18:53 IST
An `associate' of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel has been arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly trying to extort money from a businessman, an official said on Wednesday.

The Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of Crime Branch arrested the 25-year-old accused, who had identified himself as ''Billo'', from suburban Oshiwara on Tuesday, he said.

The accused allegedly called the businessman, who runs a chain of bakery-shops in the city, many times between July 13 and 19, claiming to be an aide of Shakeel and demanding Rs 35 lakh.

If the businessman did not pay up by Tuesday, he would shoot him, the accused told him.

After the businessman approached the police, the crime branch laid a trap and arrested Billo.

Further probe was on, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

